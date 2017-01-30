New Face, Who Dis? Khloé Kardashian Looks Nothing Like Self In Costa Rica Selfie

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Messing With Her Face

Talk about a glo up! Khloe Kardashian posted a selfie from her family vacation to Costa Rica this weekend and let’s just say as lovely as she looks, folks in the comment section weren’t quite ready to let her live…

Nobody seems to believe these changes are natural…

Last year Khloe denied ever getting knifed up but told Cosmo that she thinks it should be viewed “like makeup”:

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f***ing mask basically every day anyway,” Khloé said. “When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision.

The lips look fake as HELL… The rest clearly makeup and hair dye can do.

Do you think Khloe is being judged unfairly?

Let’s have a look at some of the other sisters on vacay

Instagram/WENN