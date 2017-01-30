ACLU Raises $24 Million In 2 Days To Fight President Bannon’s #MuslimBan

The American Civil Liberties Union has received over $24 million in donations over the weekend to fight Cheeto Mussolini’s HEADAZZ Muslim Ban. According to CNN Money, the activist organization makes less than $4 million in online donations in regular years.

“The ACLU took Trump to court. Let’s stand with them. Reply with donation receipts from today and I’ll match to $25,000,” venture capitalist Chris Sacca tweeted on Saturday. As replies poured in, Sacca doubled and tripled his match offer, then said he was “matching my own match and giving $150,000.”

Rosie O’Donnell, Sia and Judd Apatow are some of the entertainers who joined in.

By Sunday evening, the ACLU said it had received $19.4 million in donations. At the end of the night, the group ran “one last set of numbers” for the weekend, according to a spokesman, and ended up at $24,164,691.