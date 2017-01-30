Lyft Everywhere: Uber Gets Deleted Off Earth After Strikebreaking During Refugee Crisis

Uber Faces Backlash After Company Supports Muslim Ban

Uber is getting deleted after the ridesharing company was accused of “strikebreaking” during the JFK protests over the Muslim refugee crisis.

According to Yahoo Finance, angry customers used the #DeleteUber hashtag to gain awareness after the company continued to pick up passengers after taxis decided to strike the Muslim ban.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance called for the one-hour strike. Many of its members are Muslim. San Francisco-based Uber issued a response later, saying “…it was not meant to break up any strike. We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially tonight.” Lyft also operated during the strike, but managed to escape the backlash. The company has announced it will donate $1 million over the next four years to help oppose the immigration ban.

Uber sent out a press release claiming they would support drivers affected by the ban after facing the backlash:

Too little, too late:

uber's headass ceo supports the muslim ban, everyone please use lyft — Aminé (@heyamine) January 29, 2017

Lyft donates $1mil to ACLU while Uber doubles down on its support for Trump. #DeleteUber — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2017

