Sit Down: Keke Palmer Denies Being A Cokehead And Fires Back At Acne Haters
Keke Palmer doesn’t care what you haters think!
The actress has been getting blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.
Now, Keke blasts haters for making for her acne. Keke first retweeted to this message about her problem skin:
The actress responded with this:
She added:
Keke isn’t done yet! Hit the flip to read what she has to say about an alleged cocaine addiction next…