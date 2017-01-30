Sit Down: Keke Palmer Denies Being A Cokehead And Fires Back At Acne Haters

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Cocaine Rumors And Talks Bad Skin

Keke Palmer doesn’t care what you haters think!

The actress has been getting blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.

Now, Keke blasts haters for making for her acne. Keke first retweeted to this message about her problem skin:

@KekePalmer sis.. 😂 he got me so mad with this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/JWOt5UCx2w — Tay (@_TaySCUMass) January 25, 2017

The actress responded with this:

Nothing to be mad at. That's someone's opinion. I won't be cute to everybody. I'm sure he's not cute to me. https://t.co/FVbhp5HAtf — 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) January 26, 2017

She added:

Keke isn’t done yet! Hit the flip to read what she has to say about an alleged cocaine addiction next…