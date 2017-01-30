Is We Sick, Boss? Sage Steele Is Getting Dragged To The Cotton Field In The Sky For Criticizing Protests

Sage Steele’s Protest Comments Backfire

Oh, Sage Steele. The lovely ESPN anchor has shared some questionable thoughts on race and protest in the past but not quite like this. This time she decided to take to Instagram to criticize the protests going on in airports across the country over Donald Trump’s muslim ban. (Yes, it’s a muslim ban). Her complaint: it really inconvenienced her day. Yikes. This didn’t go over well.

The backlash was quick and painful and it’s not stopping. Take a look at the slander and see just how bad it’s getting for Miss Kinky, Curly, Keep The Peace.