Is We Sick, Boss? Sage Steele Is Getting Dragged To The Cotton Field In The Sky For Criticizing Protests
So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights. Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won't affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights. I love witnessing people exercise their right to protest! But it saddened me to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people's travel plans. Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant. 🇺🇸
Sage Steele’s Protest Comments Backfire
Oh, Sage Steele. The lovely ESPN anchor has shared some questionable thoughts on race and protest in the past but not quite like this. This time she decided to take to Instagram to criticize the protests going on in airports across the country over Donald Trump’s muslim ban. (Yes, it’s a muslim ban). Her complaint: it really inconvenienced her day. Yikes. This didn’t go over well.
The backlash was quick and painful and it’s not stopping. Take a look at the slander and see just how bad it’s getting for Miss Kinky, Curly, Keep The Peace.