‘Hidden Figures’ Won ‘Best Cast’ At The SAG Awards & Everything’s LIT

Hidden Figures Wins The SAG For “Best Cast”

The cast of “Hidden Figures” had a shocking victory Sunday that was nothing short of a black girl magic moment.

Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer who portrayed Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaugh and Mary Jackson in the inspiring film, accepted the SAG award for “Best Cast in a Motion Picture”, beating out favorites “Moonlight” and “LaLa Land.”

Taraji spoke on behalf of the cast and tearfully told the world that the women who inspired the picture were “hidden figures no more.”

“We stand here as proud actors." – @TherealTaraji on behalf of the cast of @HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/7oL24Vpo5V — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

The cast then posed backstage in the press room…



and everything was LIT.



Congrats ladies!

