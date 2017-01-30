Orange Alert! Over A Milli Brits Sign Petition Attempting To Ban Chief Cheeto From Entering Their Country





Eff A Thug: Over A Million British Ask That Trump Not Be Allowed State Visit To UK

This is amazing… The whole world is watching Trump and Bannon’s attempts to spread xenophobia and racism through executive orders and they are showing their disapproval.

In Britain, a petition to keep Trump from making an official state visit to the country had gained over a million signatures by Monday morning — likely in response to the racist travel ban he signed Friday.

According to CNN reports, the petition was created on the country’s Government and Parliament website at the end of November and had been signed by just 372 signatures in two months. That all changed this weekend and the number continues to grow.

Graham Guest, the British lawyer who created the petition, said he had no specific issue or policy position in mind when he started the petition. It was just Trump the man, really. “Maybe Trump’s travel ban has angered people and they want him to know what it’s like to be banned from a country,” he wrote to CNN. The petition says Trump would be allowed into the country, but that an official state visit would “cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.” “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit,” the petition states.

Several British officials have already slammed Trump’s latest policy. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the ban “divisive and wrong,” while London Mayor Sadiq Khan described it as “shameful and cruel.” British Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to meet officially with Trump. She visited Washington on Friday and extended an invitation for him to visit the UK, which Trump accepted. In regards to the ban, May said Sunday “we do not agree with this kind of approach.”

According to the rules, any petition with 100,000 signatures or more automatically qualifies for consideration to be debated in Parliament.

We support their ban and hope this opens the eyes of the ignorant folk who voted a racist into office. Hate will not be tolerated.

WENN