Melanin Magic: Meet The Beautiful Bangers From The Miss Universe Pageant

Queens know how to take selfies 👑 MELANIN BEAUTIES 👸🏾 #missuniverse #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverso #misshaiti #65thmissuniverse #misshaitiuniverse #missuniverse2016 A photo posted by Raquel Pelissier (@raquelpelissier) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

For your viewing pleasure…



2017 Miss Universe Pageant Contestant Photos

A bevy of beautiful brown bangers competed in the 65th annual Miss Universe pageant this weekend.

While Miss France Iris Mittenaere ultimately took the crown…

she was followed closely behind by Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier.

In addition to Miss Haiti, beauties like Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau also competed in the competition.



More photos of the Miss Universe contestants on the flip.