Melanin Magic: Meet The Beautiful Bangers From The Miss Universe Pageant
A bevy of beautiful brown bangers competed in the 65th annual Miss Universe pageant this weekend.
While Miss France Iris Mittenaere ultimately took the crown…
she was followed closely behind by Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier.
In addition to Miss Haiti, beauties like Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau also competed in the competition.
Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier
Miss Brazil Raissa Santana
Miss USA Deshauna Barber
Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara
Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque
Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar
Miss Jamaica Isabel Dalley
Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau
Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks
Miss Kenya Mary Were
Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser
Miss Bahamas Cherell Williamson
Miss Angola Luisa Baptista
Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike
Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene
