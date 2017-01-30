Melanin Magic: Meet The Beautiful Bangers From The Miss Universe Pageant

For your viewing pleasure…

2017 Miss Universe Pageant Contestant Photos

A bevy of beautiful brown bangers competed in the 65th annual Miss Universe pageant this weekend.

While Miss France Iris Mittenaere ultimately took the crown…

Miss France Iris Mittenaere poses after being declared winner in the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena, in Pasay, Metro Manila

she was followed closely behind by Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier.

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-24-53-pm

In addition to Miss Haiti, beauties like Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau also competed in the competition.
screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-22-55-pm

More photos of the Miss Universe contestants on the flip.

Feeling cheeky✨🍑☺️! #65thmissuniverse #missuniverse #misscuracao #misscolombia #Philippines #mabuhay

A video posted by Miss Universe Curaçao 2016 (@chanelledelau) on

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-35-17-pm

Miss USA Deshauna Barber

✨The Essence Of A Soldier = SuperHero ✨

A video posted by Miss USA 2016 (@deshaunabarber) on

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-12-35-58-pm
Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-12-31-50-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-01-59-pm
Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque

Tune in to watch the 65th Miss Universe Competition! @missuniverse #missuniverse #missbritishvirginislands #bvi #wearthecrown

A video posted by Miss British Virgin Island '16 (@missbvi2016) on

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-12-47-34-pm
Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-12-46-40-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-04-18-pm
    Miss Jamaica Isabel Dalley

    Few hours till we find out who will be Miss Universe 2016🙈❤️

    A video posted by Belle🔰 (@izzy_mermaid) on

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-12-45-06-pm
    Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-04-40-pm
    Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-04-53-pm

    c2jristxaaa7zmj
    Miss Kenya Mary Were

    miss-universe-kenya-2016-mary-esther-were-on-the-runway-during-the-national-gift-auction-fashion-show-at-the-conrad-hotel-1

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-03-21-pm
    Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser

    Guyana! Guyana! GUUUUUUUUUUUYANA! Left it all on the stage last night! #MissUniverse #Guyana #SoyiniFraser #JourneyToTheCrown #AdventureOfALifetime

    A video posted by Miss Universe Guyana 2016 👑👑 (@soyinitheking) on

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-06-23-pm

    Miss Angola Luisa Baptista
    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-05-55-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-06-45-pm

    Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-07-42-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-08-31-pm

    Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-1-08-46-pm

