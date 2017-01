Keyshia Cole Releases New Song

Keyshia Cole made headlines for everything but music last year but apparently, she’s back. Cole is working on a new album and released shot from her latest single featuring best Remy Ma and French Montana.

Check out some of the new track below:

My Bestie @keyshiacole new sh*t Fire 🔥🔥"YOU" featuring me & @frenchmontana #RemyMa #RemyMafia #bff👭 A video posted by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

In other news… Remy Ma is looking a like SCHNACK!

Hate it or love it?!

IG