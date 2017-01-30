Sheree Whitfield Explains Exposing Everyone On #RHOA–But What Does Kenya Think???

RHOA shade files…

Sheree Whitfield Explains Her Shady RHOA Behavior

Sheree Whitfield is responding to rumors that she’s been messily instigating the beef this season on RHOA.

On the latest episode, viewers watched as Sheree told Shamea that Phaedra Parks has been spreading rumors that she’s having a lesbian affair with Kandi and “sleeps with everyone’s husband.”

RHOA fans then laid into Sheree for once again stirring the pot.

Sheree is messy! 😂😂😂 #RHOA — Kolie Yola Sinyanya (@Kolie_Yola) January 30, 2017

Why is Sheree acting like that messy aunt that loves to drop everyone business at the dinner table then act like she didn't it's T. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/5JE4cSSfms — Fashionably Kabal (@fashionablyk) January 30, 2017

But according to Sheree however, she’s not being messy at all. Instead, she says that she’s “holding people accountable.”

Really girl?

I had mixed feelings but now I think I agree with @IamSheree ..if u can say it behind their back, you can say it to their face. 💯💯💯 — Akaycia Addison (@AddisonAkaycia) January 30, 2017

Do YOU think Sheree’s messy???

