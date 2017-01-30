Sheree Whitfield Explains Exposing Everyone On #RHOA–But What Does Kenya Think???
- By Bossip Staff
Sheree Whitfield Explains Her Shady RHOA Behavior
Sheree Whitfield is responding to rumors that she’s been messily instigating the beef this season on RHOA.
On the latest episode, viewers watched as Sheree told Shamea that Phaedra Parks has been spreading rumors that she’s having a lesbian affair with Kandi and “sleeps with everyone’s husband.”
RHOA fans then laid into Sheree for once again stirring the pot.
But according to Sheree however, she’s not being messy at all. Instead, she says that she’s “holding people accountable.”
Really girl?
Do YOU think Sheree’s messy???
Hit the flip for Kenya’s thoughts on her RHOA costar.
Mark Hill/Bravo
According to Kenya, Sheree’s a “bone collector”…
and a “delusional hater.”
BLOOP!
