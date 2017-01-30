Sheree Whitfield Explains Exposing Everyone On #RHOA–But What Does Kenya Think???

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Mark Hill/Bravo)

RHOA shade files…

Sheree Whitfield Explains Her Shady RHOA Behavior

Sheree Whitfield is responding to rumors that she’s been messily instigating the beef this season on RHOA.

On the latest episode, viewers watched as Sheree told Shamea that Phaedra Parks has been spreading rumors that she’s having a lesbian affair with Kandi and “sleeps with everyone’s husband.”

RHOA fans then laid into Sheree for once again stirring the pot.

But according to Sheree however, she’s not being messy at all. Instead, she says that she’s “holding people accountable.”

Sheree Defends Her Actions Of Being "Shady" This Season 👀☕🔥 #RHOA #WWHL #ShereeWhitfield

A video posted by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on

Really girl?

Do YOU think Sheree’s messy???

sheree-whitfield-full

Hit the flip for Kenya’s thoughts on her RHOA costar.

Mark Hill/Bravo

Kenya Sheree
According to Kenya, Sheree’s a “bone collector”…

and a “delusional hater.”

BLOOP!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://www.naijarepublic.com/sheree-whitfield-explains-exposing-everyone-on-rhoa-but-what-does-kenya-think/ Sheree Whitfield Explains Exposing Everyone On #RHOA–But What Does Kenya Think??? - NaijaRepublic Site

    […] Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus