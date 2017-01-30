Jesus Take The Wheel: Maryland Bartender Kills Three Co-Workers Before Attempting Suicide
Howard Alum Accused In Triple Homicide At Maryland Bar & Grill
This story is absolutely horrifying. A Maryland man is accused of killing three co-workers at the restaurant where he worked as a bartender Sunday.
According to WJLA reports:
The carnage unfolded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday inside the ‘Blue Sunday Bar and Grill’ in the Hilltop North Shopping Center along Race Track Road – a strip mall with stores including a 7-Eleven, Jersey Mike’s and Outback Steakhouse. By the time police arrived, two employees were dead, a third was taken to the hospital where they later died too.
Within hours of arriving at the restaurant, Prince George’s County Police identified Karlief Moye, 40, as the sole killer. Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a swarm of officers surrounded Moye’s Silver Spring home, nestled along the 1100 block of La Grande Road.
Police spotted Moye running towards a wooded area where he shot himself twice. Paramedics transported him to the hospital where he is recovering. Sources tell ABC7 that they believe Moye will survive.
Investigators have not divulged an exact motive, but did classify this triple-homicide as a case of “workplace violence.”
Moye posted this explicit message on his Facebook Page last week:
Now here is the crazy part… This restaurant was just opened LAST WEEK!
Prayers up for the loved ones of those who lost their lives. SMH — no words for Karlief Moye.
