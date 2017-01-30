Victoria Eve: New Black & Filipina Banger On The Block (Not Karrueche) [Video]

We spoke to a little up and coming banger named, Victoria Eve. We spotted her in the Future featuring Rick Ross video and knew you all would love a closer look.

Bossip: How you doin’? What’s your name and where are you from?

VE: Victoria Eve, I’m currently in Florida.

Bossip: What’s your nationality and race?

VE: Chamorrita (the island of Guam), Filipina & Black.

Bossip: Who are you looking toward for inspiration in the model world?

VE: Chanel Iman, Karrueche, Zendaya…

Bossip: You look, different. Yeah…you look different.

VE: I’ve always been told that I have a unique look. I’ve always been the one to take selfies everywhere I go, or even at home lol but about a year ago, I started taking it more seriously and looking at it as a career when I started booking modeling jobs and getting paid, I just feel comfortable & in my happy place when I’m in front of the camera.