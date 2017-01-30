New Birth Names Alabama Pastor To Take Over Megachurch After Eddie Long’s Death

Alabama Pastor Takes Over New Birth After Eddie Long’s Death

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia has a new leader. Bishop Stephen A. Davis of New Birth in Birmingham, Alabama has been named to succeed Bishop Eddie Long following his death reports WSB Radio.

The Alabama bishop was formally introduced as the new senior pastor during Sunday services as his installation was effective immediately:

Long and the New Birth board of directors agreed to Davis as the person to take over the megachurch in the succession plan, which was adopted in 2013. Davis comes to NBMBC on the “crest of a highly successful tenure as senior pastor, president, and chairman of the board, formerly known as Refiner’s House, according to a release. Davis has had direct ties with Long since 2006. Refiner’s House in Birmingham became a New Birth Church plant in 2011, a part of the New Birth Church expansion.

What do you think of the new bishop?