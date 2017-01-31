Exclusive Video: LHHNY’s Samantha: Yandy Needs To Apologize For Trying To Put Paws On Me!!

Reality Starlet Spoke To BOSSIP About The Status Of Her Relationship With Son’s Father Mendeecees & His Wife Yandy

In our exclusive sit down, the reality starlet reveals how she co-parents with her son’s father Mendeecees – who is serving an eight to 10 year sentence for drug trafficking – and being the bigger person when Yandy tries to put paws on her when she confronts her about her fugazy marriage.



Samantha also spoke about her own plans to launch a cosmetics line, a boys clothing line with Erika and is working on a book “Exposure” about her perspective on the entire situation.