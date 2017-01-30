Sweet Thigh Meat Alert! Nicki Minaj Puts Them Yams On Blizzy

Ima run up on ya 🏃🏾‍♀️⬆️ A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

Onika You So Fine: Nicki Minaj Shares BTS Photos From “Run Up” Video Shoot

Nicki Minaj has been on the quiet side since her breakup with Meek Mill but over the weekend she shared some behind the scenes photos from the “Run Up” video with Major Lazer.

#RunUpVideoShoot last night. Love these shoes #Louboutin A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Here’s a full look at the outfit. While Nicki may be famous for her cakes, we just can’t take our eyes off them thick delicious looking legs. Dayuuuuuuum.

