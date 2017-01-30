Exclusive: Defendants In Tahiry Jose Catch Fade Case Call BS & Demand $20K

Lawyers For Venue Where Security Guard Attacked Reality Star Said They’re Not To Blame

Lawyers for the venue where former “Love & Hip Hop New York’s” Tahiry Jose said a security guard jumped her during Fashion Week have come out swinging in the reality star’s catch fade lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater and Miltan Management Corp. said the security guard who allegedly beat the brakes off of Joe Budden’s former lover wasn’t their employee, and they shouldn’t be named in her civil assault case, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Helen Mills and Milton Management also want Tahiry to pony up $20,000 towards their legal fees for what they said is a “frivolous” lawsuit that they want out of ASAP.

Tahiry sued the event venue, along with security guard Carlos Suggs after he allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on her as she was getting ready to walk in the Angola International Fashion Show during Fashion Week in Sept. 2014.

She sued Suggs, the security guard, for the medical bills, pain and suffering and “loss of enjoyment of life,” after she said the assault left her with a head injury, a concussion, spinal injuries, wrist damage, and post-traumatic stress disorder and headaches, according to court docs in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The former reality star also named the venue, the fashion designer and the PR firm for hiring the guard who manhandled her, claiming they didn’t properly train him and should’ve known he was violent.

But according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP, the venue said it never hired, supervised or trained Suggs in the first place, and surveillance video shows that Suggs beat her up on the sidewalk outside of the venue – not inside. Therefore, Helen Mills and Miltan Management said that they not responsible for the beatdown.

Tahiry said the pain from the attack was so bad that she had to get an epidural – an anesthetic used during childbirth to numb the lower half of the body, the reality starlet’s court papers state.

She said the beat down put her in the hospital for two days, and she didn’t leave the house for four months except to go to the doctor. Tahiry said it’s been hard for her to return to filming as a result of the beating and she continues to suffer severe pain, confusion, can’t sit for long periods or lift heavy things.

Tahiry said in court papers that she’s spent nearly $31,000 on medical bills from the attack.

We’ve reached out to Tahiry for comment.