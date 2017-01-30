Struggle Marriages: Rasheeda To Pen Memoir On Rocky Reality Relationship With Kirk Frost
Rasheeda To Write Memoir On Marriage With Kirk Frost
Rasheeda is ready to open up about her struggle union!
We previously reported “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Kirk Frost has a 6-month-old with a woman named Jasmine Washington.
Jasmine claimed that the reality star was giving her a living allowance and even gave her a car after she gave birth to their son Kannon Mekhi Washington. Fans of Rasheeda blasted Kirk since the news broke and wanted her to divorce her husband for having a baby outside their shady marriage.
Rasheeda already clapped back:
Now according to The Jasmine Brand, the rapstress is planning to release a memoir about her life this year. Rasheeda will discuss her role on the hit VH1 series and 17-year marriage with Kirk Frost:
“I’ll give you a little bit of insight on just, you know, life. My journey, my business, being a mom, trying to juggle it, finding balance, being on reality TV, being in a seventeen-plus year marriage and just all the things that come along with that. Just like a guide to trying to figure it out.”
We wonder if there will be a chapter on how to forgive your husband for knocking up another woman…