Exclusive Rumor Control: NBC Confirms Whether Or Not Joy Reid Will Remain At Network

Are NBC And MSNBC Going Conservative After Megyn Kelly’s Arrival?

Megyn Kelly’s arrival at NBC is making us a little nervous, especially after Page Six reported that the former Fox anchor may be moving in on Tamron Hall and Al Roker’s timeslot. Now Page Six is making claims that NBC may be looking to start leaning more towards the right — following in Fox News’ footsteps:

Media insiders are buzzing that Andy Lack wants NBC to become “the next Fox News” after he poached cable stars Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly from the network. “He believes he’s building MSNBC and NBC into the next Fox. It seems the network wants to take a more conservative tone,” a source said.

That’s certainly disappointing as far as we’re concerned. We have come to rely on MSNBC coverage even more than CNN and we’d hate to see it adopt Faux Fox News’ WWE-style of commentary.

Even worse — the same report makes claims that Joy Reid’s anchor status at MSNBC may also be in jeopardy:

“They haven’t renewed her contract. She’s been working without a contract for at least a month,” an insider told us.

Well, we did a little digging and have been told that we can continue to count on NBC and MSNBC to remain true to the brand, “Our mission hasn’t changed,” a spokesperson for the network told BOSSIP. “We want to break news and tell good stories. Anyone who watches our air knows who we are.”

That’s a big relief right? And as for Joy Reid’s status at the network?

“We are in the middle of a standard renegotiation and we absolutely want to re-sign Joy,” the rep confirmed to BOSSIP. “She’s a critical member of the team who provides top notch analysis and unique perspective.”

Indeed she does! Thank goodness those rumors aren’t true riiiiight?