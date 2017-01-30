Who Looked More Bangin At The SAG Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Taraji P. Henson SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

So Many Bangers On The SAG Awards Red Carpet, Who Looked Best?

Such a tough decision to make here. We thought so many of the ladies looked lovely on last night’s SAG Awards red carpet, we had a hard time deciding which looks to highlight. Taraji P. Henson was definitely one of our faves, along with Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Thandie Newton, Jurnee Smollett and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Kerry Washington SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

This dress was definitely a winner in our book!

Thandie Newton SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

We love the intricacy of Thandie’s dress too

Viola Davis SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Viola brought simple elegance and we love it.

Continue to see more looks, but don’t forget to weigh in on Who Looked More Bangin!

SplashNews/WENN

Yara Shahidi WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

The “Black-Ish” cast is one of our favorites

Tracee Ellis Ross SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Laurence Fishburne SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Marsai Martin WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Marsai is growing up before our eyes

Miles Brown WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Miles is so cute

Anthony Anderson Alvina Stewart WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Naomie Harris WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

The ‘Moonlight’ cast was also sharp as tacks

Mahershala Ali SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Especially Mahershala

Jaden Piner Alex R. Hibbert WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Janelle Monae SplashNews 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Ashton Sanders WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Jurnee Smollett Josiah Bell WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Jurnee looked lovely with her hubby by her side

Denzel and Pauletta Washington WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Denzel and Pauletta still going strong

Sondra Spriggs Mykelti Williams WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Mykelti Williams and his lady Sondra Spriggs look amazing

Russell Hornsby Denise Walker WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Russell Hornsby and Denise Walker make a great pair

Ryan Michelle Sterling K. Brown WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle might be the SAGs Prom King and Queen though!

Salma Hayek WENN 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Awards, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus