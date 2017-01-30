Who Looked More Bangin At The SAG Awards?
So Many Bangers On The SAG Awards Red Carpet, Who Looked Best?
Such a tough decision to make here. We thought so many of the ladies looked lovely on last night’s SAG Awards red carpet, we had a hard time deciding which looks to highlight. Taraji P. Henson was definitely one of our faves, along with Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Thandie Newton, Jurnee Smollett and Tracee Ellis Ross.
This dress was definitely a winner in our book!
We love the intricacy of Thandie’s dress too
Viola brought simple elegance and we love it.
Continue to see more looks, but don’t forget to weigh in on Who Looked More Bangin!
SplashNews/WENN
The “Black-Ish” cast is one of our favorites
Marsai is growing up before our eyes
Miles is so cute
The ‘Moonlight’ cast was also sharp as tacks
Especially Mahershala
Jurnee looked lovely with her hubby by her side
Denzel and Pauletta still going strong
Mykelti Williams and his lady Sondra Spriggs look amazing
Russell Hornsby and Denise Walker make a great pair
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle might be the SAGs Prom King and Queen though!