Who Looked More Bangin At The SAG Awards?

So Many Bangers On The SAG Awards Red Carpet, Who Looked Best?

Such a tough decision to make here. We thought so many of the ladies looked lovely on last night’s SAG Awards red carpet, we had a hard time deciding which looks to highlight. Taraji P. Henson was definitely one of our faves, along with Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Thandie Newton, Jurnee Smollett and Tracee Ellis Ross.

This dress was definitely a winner in our book!

We love the intricacy of Thandie’s dress too

Viola brought simple elegance and we love it.

Continue to see more looks, but don’t forget to weigh in on Who Looked More Bangin!

SplashNews/WENN