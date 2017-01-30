Teen Who Dated Rickey Smiley’s Son Speaks On His ‘Black Women Are Unattractive’ Comments

“I was pissed!”—Rickey Smiley

Teenager Who Went On Date With Rickey Smiley’s Son Speaks

The teenage girl who was disrespected by Rickey Smiley’s son is speaking out. As previously reported on a recent episode of “Rickey Smiley: For Real”, Rickey’s 15-year-old son Malik was seen going on a blind date with a black girl.

When his cousin, who set him up on the date, asked him how it was going Malik told him he wasn’t feeling it because he doesn’t find black girls attractive.

“Her face,” said Malik. “Black females are not attractive to me. I look at them like my sisters… I went to an all-white school. Sometimes people have different tastes, and I don’t have a taste for her.”

Rickey has since said the producer on the show made his son say that and Mailk has apologized.

“I really did not mean it in that way,” said Malik. “He gives me a script and I say exactly what’s off that script. They told me to say that. I did not say that.

They must have cut this out, I said that I had bad experiences with a lot of black females and I just want to try something different. […] I copied exactly what they told me to say.”

Now the young girl who was disrespected by Rickey’s son is speaking out. According to Aranique Ernest, she had NO idea that Malik made those comments and she loves her brown skin.

“I’m not trying to get no extra money nor extra Instagram followers. The show was taped all the way in OCTObER and I had no idea any of this was going. […] I LOVE MY BROWN FLAWLESS SKIN”

