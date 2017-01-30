Mama June Is Getting Knifed Up & Slimmy Trimmy With THIS Personal Trainer

Where is Honey Boo Boo???

Mama June Starring On WE TV’s “Not To Hot”

After already dropping weight on her own, Mama June is on a mission to get even MORE slimmy trimmy. Honey Boo Boo’s mom is starring on WE TV’s “Not to Hot” where she’ll document her dramatic weight loss journey.

The journey will include a physical and emotional transformation and include celebrity personal trainer Kenya Crooks who’ll help her shed a massive amount of weight from her 400-pound frame with running, lifting weights and customized meal plans.

Later she’ll have life-changing bariatric surgery to save her from obesity-related health issues.

“As a fitness trainer, I often find myself acting as a counselor,” said Crooks about his work with Mama June. “In a lot of cases, I have found that there are underlying issues with extreme weight gain and bad eating habits. I worked with Mama June to identify those issues/triggers that caused her to turn to food and helped her replace food with positive alternatives.” “My job is to teach people to set goals that will have an overall positive affect on their lives,” Crooks said. “I always take a holistic approach using mind, body and spirit to help the client learn about themselves and set realistic goals. I taught Mama June how to set those goals and the way in which she responded to stress, helping versus hindering herself.”

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” premieres February 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

For reference, this was Mama June last year before the show.

Will you be watching???