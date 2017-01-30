Ain’t Over: Here’s How Rihanna’s Navy Is Relentlessly Roasting Azealia Banks
- By Bossip Staff
Azealia Banks Trolled By Rihanna Fans
Remember when we told you about that SUPER messy Instabeef between Rihanna and Azealia Banks…
that ended with them leaking each other’s numbers to the world?
Well Rih Rih’s fans are relentless and they’re currently drowning Azealia Banks in chicken emojis (because she sacrifices chickens) and nasty Rihanna-defending comments on Instagram.
Oh dear.
What do YOU think about Rih Rih fans trolling Azealia???
More on the flip.
