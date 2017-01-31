Here’s What Happened When Uber’s CEO SNITCHED On Other Pro-Trump Brands

- By Bossip Staff
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Snitches To Memedom

Disgraced Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is currently embroiled in mounting scrutiny over his chummy relationship with Cheeto-in-Chief Trump that fueled worldwide #DeleteUber protests. So much scrutiny that he STRAIGHT UP SNITCHED on other major pro-Trumpy businesses in quite possibly the pettiest moment of 2017 (so far).
Hit the flip for the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Uber’s snitch a$$ CEO.

He. Told. On. Everybody.

