Drake, Kanye, Justin Bieber All Skipping “Irrelevant” Grammy Ceremony This Year

Stars Allegedly Skipping This Year’s Grammy Awards

Looks like Frank Ocean may have started a movement with his informal Grammy boycott.

Word has it that Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Drake and a handful of other big names are planning on being busy with other isht on Grammy night.

Much like Ocean, other artists see the ceremony as archaic, out of touch, and particularly not considerate of young people or Black people.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber, who’s nominated for 4 Grammys, is going to be elsewhere — mainly because the awards aren’t all that representative of young artists.

Drake has 8 noms, but he’s on tour in Europe and not going out of his way to show up.

As for 21-time Grammy-winner and 8 nominee holder…he may not show up either, since he’s never once won in a category when going against a white artist.

The general consensus seems to be that the Grammys just aren’t relevant in the new music age. Do you agree?