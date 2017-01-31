Yankin’: Derek Fisher Is So Whipped Over Gloria That He’s Okay Never Being In The NBA Again

Derek Fisher Gave Up Career For Gloria Govan

Want to see a man who’s sprung? Look no further than Derek Fisher. As you know he got into a nasty love triangle with Govan and her baby daddy Matt Barnes. The feud essentially ended Fisher’s career as an NBA coach and exiled him from the sport. Normally this would make anyone sad. But not Fish. Here’s what he told Bleacher Report:

Fisher said if his relationship with Matt Barnes’ ex-wife, Gloria Govan, costs him a chance to coach again in the NBA, then “maybe that’s not the place for me.

That is a man who is gone off the lulu. Gloria must have that comeback something fierce. Well if you want to know why Fisher is hooked, look no further than these images: