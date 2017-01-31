Yankin’: Derek Fisher Is So Whipped Over Gloria That He’s Okay Never Being In The NBA Again

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Gloria Govan Derek Fisher Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration For the Homeless WENN

Derek Fisher Gave Up Career For Gloria Govan

Want to see a man who’s sprung? Look no further than Derek Fisher. As you know he got into a nasty love triangle with Govan and her baby daddy Matt Barnes. The feud essentially ended Fisher’s career as an NBA coach and exiled him from the sport. Normally this would make anyone sad. But not Fish. Here’s what he told Bleacher Report:

Fisher said if his relationship with Matt Barnes’ ex-wife, Gloria Govan, costs him a chance to coach again in the NBA, then “maybe that’s not the place for me.

That is a man who is gone off the lulu. Gloria must have that comeback something fierce. Well if you want to know why Fisher is hooked, look no further than these images:

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-10-03-05-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-10-02-58-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-10-00-30-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-10-00-12-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-9-59-59-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-9-58-51-pm

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-9-52-57-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-9-52-48-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-9-52-31-pm

    Gloria Govan Derek Fisher Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration For the Homeless WENN

    Gloria Derek Fisher

    World premiere of Screen Gems "The Wedding Ringer"

    Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Wedding Ringer'

    Gloria Govan out and about in West Hollywood

    Premiere of "Furious 7" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX

    World Premiere of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals

    Reality TV Star Gloria Barnes

    ESPN hosts the official 'BODY at ESPYS' pre-party celebrating the 6th annual 'Body Issue' held at Lure Nightclub - Arrivals

    ESPN hosts the official 'BODY at ESPYS' pre-party celebrating the 6th annual 'Body Issue' held at Lure Nightclub - Arrivals

    Republic Records Post GRAMMY Party

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/yankin-derek-fisher-is-so-whipped-over-gloria-that-hes-okay-never-being-in-the-nba-again/ Yankin’: Derek Fisher Is So Whipped Over Gloria That He’s Okay Never Being In The NBA Again - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus