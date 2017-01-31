Bow Wow Tweeted A Headazz Pic Of Tupac And Got Roll Bounced Back To Harlem Shake Heaven

Bow Wow’s Dumb Pic Gets Flamed

Bow Wow just won’t ever learn. He just won’t. On Monday he posted a pic of Tupac as the President and it was…headazzery at its most headazziest. Like, what possessed him to do this? Well, what possesses Shad to do a lot of things? Anyway, this pic is what caused all the fuss.

And what happens next is a classic dragging that only Bow Wow can bring about. Buddy just can’t get right.

Maybe just stay off the Twitters for a bit, man.