Bow Wow Tweeted A Headazz Pic Of Tupac And Got Roll Bounced Back To Harlem Shake Heaven

- By Bossip Staff
Bow Wow’s Dumb Pic Gets Flamed

Bow Wow just won’t ever learn. He just won’t. On Monday he posted a pic of Tupac as the President and it was…headazzery at its most headazziest. Like, what possessed him to do this? Well, what possesses Shad to do a lot of things? Anyway, this pic is what caused all the fuss.

And what happens next is a classic dragging that only Bow Wow can bring about. Buddy just can’t get right.

Maybe just stay off the Twitters for a bit, man.

