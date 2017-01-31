You’re Fired: Trump Terminates Attorney General Sally Yates For Refusing To Enforce His Ban On Muslims

Donald Trump Fires Attorney General For Refusing Muslim Ban

Trump has already gone full The Apprentice mode. Only 10 days in office and this guy is already tossing challenges at the American Public and firing people who piss him off over his ridiculous demands.

First on the chopping block was Attorney General Sally Yates, who got canned after refusing to defend his controversial Muslim Ban executive order in court before a Federal Judge, instead noting that she wasn’t entirely sure that it was legal, and was fairly sure it wasn’t right on a basic human level.

Via NYPost:

The firing came hours after Yates directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend the executive order, saying she was not convinced it was lawful or consistent with the agency’s “obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.” In a statement, Trump said Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” He named longtime federal prosecutor Dana Boente as Yates’ replacement.

This could prove to be the first in a long string of firings, as a lot of Washington don’t agree with the ruling. In fact, some of Trump’s top advisers have privately noted they were not even consulted about the policy.

SMH.

Getty/AP