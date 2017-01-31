At Long Last: Tank FINALLY Pops The Question To Forever Boo Zena Foster

Tank And Longtime Girlfriend Get Engaged

Congrats are in order for eternal couple Tank and Zena Foster! Apparently, Tank popped the question just over a week ago…and his long-term girlfriend and mother of his two youngest children happily accepted.

The duo kept the news lowkey throughout the duration of the ‘New Edition Story’ hype…but revealed the happy news today:

While they were focused on our past we started building our future on 1/16/17.. 💍#Engaged #SheGotaRing #RnBMoney #TheGeneral A photo posted by Tank (@therealtank) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Nice! This one has been a loooooooonnnng time coming for these two. Although, he sure made sure to get that dig to Moniece Slaughter in his engagement announcement…oddly.

But congrats to the happy couple nonetheless! Peep more pics from their big night:

Happy Anniversary babe I love you forever 💙#TnZ #Vegas A photo posted by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:35am PST

Isn't it amazing what you go through to get to this?.. #Engaged #SheGotaRing #RnBMoney #TheGeneral A photo posted by Tank (@therealtank) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

Shine on em baby.. #Engaged #SheGotaRing #RnBMoney #TheGeneral A photo posted by Tank (@therealtank) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

And take a closer look at that ring:

We can’t wait to see these wedding photos…

Instagram