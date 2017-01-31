At Long Last: Tank FINALLY Pops The Question To Forever Boo Zena Foster
- By Bossip Staff
Tank And Longtime Girlfriend Get Engaged
Congrats are in order for eternal couple Tank and Zena Foster! Apparently, Tank popped the question just over a week ago…and his long-term girlfriend and mother of his two youngest children happily accepted.
The duo kept the news lowkey throughout the duration of the ‘New Edition Story’ hype…but revealed the happy news today:
Nice! This one has been a loooooooonnnng time coming for these two. Although, he sure made sure to get that dig to Moniece Slaughter in his engagement announcement…oddly.
But congrats to the happy couple nonetheless! Peep more pics from their big night:
And take a closer look at that ring:
We can’t wait to see these wedding photos…