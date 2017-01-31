Beige Rage: Matt Barnes Calls Gloria A ‘Rat’ And Blasts Derek Fisher For THIS
- By Bossip Staff
Matt Barnes Disses Derek Fisher For Running From Fight
Matt Barnes just can’t help himself!
We previously reported the NBA baller drove over 90 miles to beat the brakes off Derek Fisher for his new relationship with ex-wife Gloria Govan….
Matt isn’t over the fade and reacted to an interview Fisher had with Bleacher Report over the infamous fight. Catch the quote below:
Matt reacts in 3..2..
The baller later took to his own Instagram account to blast Fisher and Gloria:
WELL DAMN! Hit the flip to read Gloria’s classy response next…
