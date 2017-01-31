Beige Rage: Matt Barnes Calls Gloria A ‘Rat’ And Blasts Derek Fisher For THIS

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

MattBarnesGloriaGovanDerekFisher

Matt Barnes Disses Derek Fisher For Running From Fight

Matt Barnes just can’t help himself!

We previously reported the NBA baller drove over 90 miles to beat the brakes off Derek Fisher for his new relationship with ex-wife Gloria Govan….

Gloria Govan Derek Fisher Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration For the Homeless WENN

Matt isn’t over the fade and reacted to an interview Fisher had with Bleacher Report over the infamous fight. Catch the quote below:

Matt reacts in 3..2..

screen-shot-2017-01-31-at-8-50-14-am

The baller later took to his own Instagram account to blast Fisher and Gloria:

screen-shot-2017-01-31-at-8-51-55-am

WELL DAMN! Hit the flip to read Gloria’s classy response next…

IG

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Catch Fade, Did You Know, Divorces

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://www.naijarepublic.com/beige-rage-matt-barnes-calls-gloria-a-rat-and-blasts-derek-fisher-for-this/ Beige Rage: Matt Barnes Calls Gloria A ‘Rat’ And Blasts Derek Fisher For THIS - NaijaRepublic Site

    […] Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus