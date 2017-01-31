Shoot Your Shot: Trey Songz Wants To Steal His Friend’s ‘Woman Crush’ Ashanti

Trey Songz Says He Wants To Holla At Ashanti

Trey Songz recently lived up to his Mr. Steal You Girl name after he tried to steal one of his friend’s woman crushes.

TDE’s G Weeder recently publicly pined for Ashanti on Instagram and revealed that he’s willing to leave his family behind for her.

“F*** my kids, my mom, my whole family,” read the post.

Trey Songz then jumped in the comments section and told him that he wants to shoot a shot himself with the songstress.

WELP!

