Young Black Republicans Relaunch Howard Chapter To Support Trump

Republican Organization Relaunched At Howard University

A group of students wanted a voice for the conservative few at Howard University during the election so they did something about it. According to PBS Newshour, after 10 years the Young Republicans are back on the yard at the HBCU and want to fully support Chump-in-Charge Donald Trump.

Le’Vell, who served as a student advisor to the National Diversity Coalition for Trump at Georgia State University, says she believes many black Americans do align with the Republican Party but that the persecution that comes with being an openly black Republican keeps many of these voters silent. “Social media’s super popular these days and there’s so much persecution,” Le’Vell said. “And so people often don’t say who they publicly align with.”

Watch the PBS Newshour video discussing the stigma of being a young black Republican:

The organization was even given a $2,000 check from the Republican National Committee chairman, Reince Priebus following the relaunch party in November. Do you think the RNC can appeal to young blacks?

