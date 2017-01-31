It’s A Wrap!!! Two Of Tyler Perry’s OWN Series Get Canceled

Where is Oprah???

Tyler Perry’s “For Better Or For Worse” And “Love Thy Neighbor” Canceled

Two of Tyler Perry’s OWN TV series are getting canceled.

Fans of “Love Thy Neighbor” and “For Better Or For Worse” will be disheartened to know that both of those shows will be moved to Saturday nights before fading out completely.

Tyler still has much to celebrate however, OWN has ordered a whopping 44 new episodes of “The Haves and the Have Nots” and 18 of “If Loving You Is Wrong.”

His show “House of Paynes” will have a spinoff titled “The Paynes” on OWN.

The Hollywood Reporter reports:

The Oprah Winfrey Network is adding one new Tyler Perry series, ordering many more episodes from two current dramas and canceling two other shows. The cable network, which saw ratings climb once it started airing the prolific producer’s scripted series, adds comedy The Paynes to its lineup. The half-hour effort, which sees LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis reprising their roles as the titular Paynes, has already begun production at Perry’s new Atlanta studio and will air on OWN in 2018. But the best news might be fore drama The Haves and the Have Nots. OWN has added 44 episodes to the series — already in its fifth season. Additionally, If Loving You Is Wrong will get another 18 episodes. It isn’t all good news for the Perry suite. OWN also announced that upcoming seasons of comedies Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse will also be their last. Both will move to Saturday nights, where OWN has had success plugging in unscripted fare but not any scripted, for their last episodes. (Both series will air through 2017 with 22 and 20 episodes respectively, premiering on March 4 (Love Thy Neighbor) and June 10 (For Better or Worse).

