Bikini Bodies: The Ladies Of LHHNY “Juju” On The Beach

Oooooooh Me-He-Co❤ Tune in to Love and Hip Hop Now A photo posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Yandy, Kimbella, Cardi B, J. Adrienne And Juju Vacation In Mexico And Jamaica

If you’ve been watching “Love & Hip Hop NY” this season, you likely already know it’s been a rough ride, so we’re glad the ladies decided to hit the beaches of Cancun and Negril for a girls trip.

RIGHT NOW my swimsuit by @coreyboi @rsilverio809dr #LHHNY A photo posted by Bianca Bonnie #BONGOD (@biancaisking) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

From what we could see (and what was on TV) a big group of girls went to Mexico, including MariahLynn, Cardi B and her sis Hennessy, Bianca, J. Adrienne, Juju, Yandy and Kimbella and a smaller group (Juju, Yandy, Kimbella and Crystal) went to Jamaica as well.

A fun time was had for sure… Hit the flip for the highlights.

Instagram