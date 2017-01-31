Bikini Bodies: The Ladies Of LHHNY “Juju” On The Beach
Yandy, Kimbella, Cardi B, J. Adrienne And Juju Vacation In Mexico And Jamaica
If you’ve been watching “Love & Hip Hop NY” this season, you likely already know it’s been a rough ride, so we’re glad the ladies decided to hit the beaches of Cancun and Negril for a girls trip.
From what we could see (and what was on TV) a big group of girls went to Mexico, including MariahLynn, Cardi B and her sis Hennessy, Bianca, J. Adrienne, Juju, Yandy and Kimbella and a smaller group (Juju, Yandy, Kimbella and Crystal) went to Jamaica as well.
A fun time was had for sure… Hit the flip for the highlights.
Juju celebrated her book release in paradise
And Kimbella supported
As did Yandy, although if you’ve been watching LHHNY you’ll understand her caption is an allusion to her flipping on Juju over a storyline she thought was too similar to hers…