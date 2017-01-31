Bikini Bodies: The Ladies Of LHHNY “Juju” On The Beach

- By Bossip Staff
Oooooooh Me-He-Co❤ Tune in to Love and Hip Hop Now

A photo posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

Yandy, Kimbella, Cardi B, J. Adrienne And Juju Vacation In Mexico And Jamaica

If you’ve been watching “Love & Hip Hop NY” this season, you likely already know it’s been a rough ride, so we’re glad the ladies decided to hit the beaches of Cancun and Negril for a girls trip.

RIGHT NOW my swimsuit by @coreyboi @rsilverio809dr #LHHNY

A photo posted by Bianca Bonnie #BONGOD (@biancaisking) on

From what we could see (and what was on TV) a big group of girls went to Mexico, including MariahLynn, Cardi B and her sis Hennessy, Bianca, J. Adrienne, Juju, Yandy and Kimbella and a smaller group (Juju, Yandy, Kimbella and Crystal) went to Jamaica as well.

A fun time was had for sure… Hit the flip for the highlights.

Instagram

Beach Slay with Jay 💁🏽😍 @jadrienne in Mexico Styled by @mrvladpl

A photo posted by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

Browning the goods earlier in @swimmia_com 😍😍 Jamaica is being so good to me 🙌🏾🙌🏾

A photo posted by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

Skylar: Mommy I'm 2 now please stop sweating me. Mommy: Just 20 more birthday kisses please🙏🏾🙏🏾

A photo posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

#jamaica @iamjuju_

A video posted by Crystal James 🇵🇷 (@therealcrystaljames) on

    👙 girl fun with my girl🌸 Thank you @swimmia_com

    A video posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

    We just finished Sailing!! Always acting a fool in our @swimmia_com swimsuits 😍

    A video posted by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

    Beach love with the crew love @iamjuju_ @therealcrystaljames @kimbellasworld

    A video posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

    Boomeranging with my girls in Jamaica!! Where my girls at?! @iamjuju_ @yandysmith @therealcrystaljames 💜

    A video posted by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

    I prayed for a little and he gave me everything🌺🌸🌖

    A photo posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

    Nights out with a bomb dress and poppin hair @yellebeauty (Cape Verdean Curly)

    A photo posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

    Yandy and that damn buntu knot!! 😭😭👊🏾👊🏾 Both styled by @mrvladpl

    A photo posted by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

    BAD, never BouJee… 😎 . . . Dress: @intertwinecollection . . . #KillaJuju #ChocolateCuban #jujuFine #teamJuju #Lhhny

    A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Juju (@iamjuju_) on

    In Jamaica loving everything about it 😜🔥💁🏽

    A photo posted by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

    Yay today is the day my book "Secrets Of A Jewel" comes out today !! . . www.secretsofajewel.com . @secretsofajewel

    A video posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Juju (@iamjuju_) on

    Juju celebrated her book release in paradise

    And Kimbella supported

    As did Yandy, although if you’ve been watching LHHNY you’ll understand her caption is an allusion to her flipping on Juju over a storyline she thought was too similar to hers…

