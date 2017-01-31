Savage Ting Part 2: Azealia Banks Responds To The Navy’s Roasting—But What Does RihRih Think?
Azealia Banks Responds To Rihanna’s Navy
Remember when we told you about that SUPER messy Instabeef between Rihanna and Azealia Banks…
that pettily peaked with them leaking each other’s numbers to the world?
Well after Azealia got relentlessly roasted by Rihanna’s Navy…
She clapped back at them for calling her “irrelevant.”
“Irrelevant yet every single thing I do or say makes global headlines. […] How mad are you that you are not Azealia Banks?”
Sit down haters!
What does Rih think about Azealia STILL ranting about their beef?
Rihanna’s unbothered. She’s deleted Azealia’s phone number from her Twitter profile and is now promoting her song “What You Came For.”
Before she took the mature route however, Rihanna DID add this last parting shot about chicken-sacrificing Azealia.
Save the chickens!
Azealia found this Paper magazine headline—and the fact that Rihanna “looks like a chicken nugget” funny.
She’s got more chicken nugget jokes.
She also clapped back directly to a Rihanna fan who said “no one will supports her.”