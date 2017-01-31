Good Girl: Omarosa Explains Her Non-Field Slave Role At The White House

- By Bossip Staff
Omarosa Explains New Trump Administration Job Title

Omarosa loves her some Orange Overlord!

Your favorite Uncle Tomasina recently explained her new role for the Trump administration and spoiler alert: She will be working in massa’s house reports The Jasmine Brand:

I am the Director of Communications in the Office of Public Liaison. Really we are the face, the coordination between the two groups that want to have a voice and to enforce the policy that’s happening with this administration. So I am honored to serve all of the groups that want to engage with this administration.

Congrats?

