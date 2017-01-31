Good Girl: Omarosa Explains Her Non-Field Slave Role At The White House

Omarosa loves her some Orange Overlord!

Your favorite Uncle Tomasina recently explained her new role for the Trump administration and spoiler alert: She will be working in massa’s house reports The Jasmine Brand:

I am the Director of Communications in the Office of Public Liaison. Really we are the face, the coordination between the two groups that want to have a voice and to enforce the policy that’s happening with this administration. So I am honored to serve all of the groups that want to engage with this administration.