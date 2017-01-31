Ether: LeBron James Destroys Hating Azz Charles Barkley For Disrespecting Legacy

Lebron James Lashes Out At Charles Barkley

LeBron is fed up!

The Cavs superstar called Charles Barkley “a hater” after Chuck roasted the Cleveland’s 104-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. James added: “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?”

Barkley also recently blasted for the four-time MVP for wanting to add more star power the roster with another playmaker to have a realistic shot at a repeat title.

Watch the video below:

LeBron first responded with this days ago:

James basically said “YEEN AIN’T GOT NO RINGS STFU!” but later fired back with the ether…

LeBron shouldn't be complaining publicly about his team. But Charles Barkley, one of his critics, had this coming. https://t.co/RIfyGWSLbP pic.twitter.com/KeF0WcL2X3 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 31, 2017

Facts on facts!

Lebron came outta nowhere and hit Charles Barkley with the…. pic.twitter.com/lt8vXNkqQ0 — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) January 31, 2017

