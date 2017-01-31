Ether: LeBron James Destroys Hating Azz Charles Barkley For Disrespecting Legacy

By Bossip Staff
Lebron James Lashes Out At Charles Barkley

LeBron is fed up!

The Cavs superstar called Charles Barkley “a hater” after Chuck roasted the Cleveland’s 104-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. James added: “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?”

Barkley also recently blasted for the four-time MVP for wanting to add more star power the roster with another playmaker to have a realistic shot at a repeat title.

Watch the video below:

LeBron first responded with this days ago:

James basically said “YEEN AIN’T GOT NO RINGS STFU!” but later fired back with the ether…

Facts on facts!

