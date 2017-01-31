Ether: LeBron James Destroys Hating Azz Charles Barkley For Disrespecting Legacy
- By Bossip Staff
Lebron James Lashes Out At Charles Barkley
LeBron is fed up!
The Cavs superstar called Charles Barkley “a hater” after Chuck roasted the Cleveland’s 104-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. James added: “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?”
Barkley also recently blasted for the four-time MVP for wanting to add more star power the roster with another playmaker to have a realistic shot at a repeat title.
Watch the video below:
LeBron first responded with this days ago:
James basically said “YEEN AIN’T GOT NO RINGS STFU!” but later fired back with the ether…
Facts on facts!