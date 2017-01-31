Diaper Booty Deflated: Did Kimmy Cakes Downsize Her Donky During Post-Robbery Hideout?

Kim in Costa Rica today (January 28) A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Kim Kardashian Dumps Her Lumps? Reality Star Shows Off Smaller Bikini Body In Costa Rica

As you already know the Kardashian Klan is currently on vacay in Costa Rica, and while sister Khloe had tongues wagging for her “changing face” photos of the sisters lounging in bikinis on January 28 have folks saying Kim’s 60 lbs down weight loss includes some extra goods being removed from her funbags and fatty…

More pictures: Kim sunbathing in Costa Rica today A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

According to RadarOnline reports:

When she began to step back out into the spotlight in January, buzz grew that she may have secretly undergone butt and boob reduction surgeries before the holidays — back when she was hiding from fans.

What do you think? It does seem rather likely possible.

Just look at Kim’s pictures from last year in a bikini below. You’ll notice a HUGE difference.

FameFlynetPictures