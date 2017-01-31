Congratulations! Pharrell & His Wife Helen Welcome Triplets

Pharrell And Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

Pharrell Williams and his wife are now the proud parents of four.

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh welcomed THREE bundles of joy earlier this month. The couple already has an 8-year-old son named Rocket.

Vanity Fair reports:

When I saw music producer turned Chanel model Pharrell Williams at the French fashion house’s ritzy fashion show in Paris in December (held at the Ritz, appropriately enough), I could have sworn there was something special about the look in his eye. Now Vanity Fair can exclusively explain why: his wife, Helen Lasichanh, was pregnant with not one, not two, but three children. She gave birth to triplets earlier in January. Williams’s rep declined to provide the babies’ names or sexes, but confirmed that mother and children are “healthy and happy.” (The triplets will join Williams and Lasichanh’s firstborn son, Rocket, who is eight years old.)

Congrats to these two! No one had a clue they were expecting THREE babies!



WENN