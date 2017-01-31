Hide Ya Kids: NYPD Sergeant Found Guilty Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

This is just disgusting… A 39-year-old NYPD sergeant has been terminated — and put in handcuffs after a Bronx jury found him guilty of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and child endangerment Monday at 1pm.

According to NY Daily News reports:

Vladimir Krull, a 12-year NYPD veteran assigned to the Midtown North precinct, started his abuse of the teen in September 2013, when he kissed her on the mouth, prosecutors said.

The jury found him guilty of having sex with her twice — in her home and in his car — and of making her perform a sex act on him in his car after a June 2014.

He faces up to seven years behind bars for each incident, and regardless of his sentence, the felony conviction means he’ll be booted from the police force.

Krull was ordered held without bail until he’s sentenced on March 6.

The New York Police Department said Mr. Krull had been suspended pending termination since then. He was fired on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Bronx district attorney.