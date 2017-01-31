Everybody Thinks Matt Barnes Stole Derek Fisher’s Championship Rings & It’s Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

mattbarneslike

Twitter Thinks Matt Barnes Robbed Derek Fisher

Beige rage-y NBA tough guy Matt Barnes and struggly NBA coach-turned-wife-snatcher Derek Fisher are STILL embroiled in a deliciously messy beef that appears to have escalated with the robbery of Championship rings that EVERYBODY is blaming on (you guessed it) Matt Barnes.

breakin

Hit the flip for a front row seat to the hilarious chaos over Derek Fisher’s robbery.

mattlook

mattbarneslike

breakin

wonderwhodidit

whatsnext

    sips

    karma

    primesuspect

    fastway

    moist

    fightcard

    alltherings

