Mighty Suspect: Derek Fisher’s House Robbed Of 5 NBA Championship Rings

Derek Fisher Has Five NBA Championship Rings Stolen In Home Burglary

The plot thickens… Just as Derek Fisher managed to reignite the beef with Matt Barnes by telling Bleacher Report that he’s fine not coaching in the NBA while flaunting his relationship with Gloria Govan, new reports have emerged that Fish was robbed of his NBA rings Monday morning.

Derek Fisher told police someone broke into his L.A. home and stole more than $300,000 worth of valuable jewelry including his 5 NBA Championship rings, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the former NBA player reported a burglary at his home Monday morning — telling police he left the home at 7:30 AM and when he returned 3 hours later, it was clear someone had been inside. We’re told officials believe the perp got into the house through a side door — and went for his jewelry. Among the stolen goods was Fisher’s 5 NBA rings he won during his run with the Lakers. They’re each worth a ton of cash. Our sources say other jewelry was taken as well. The LAPD is currently investigating. So far, no arrests have been made. Multiple attempts to reach Fisher for comment were unsuccessful.

YIKES… Of course the first thought is that Matt Barnes had goons gaffle Fish BUT yesterday was Barnes’ late mom’s birthday — would he really stoop so low?

Apparently a few folks think so…

That's one way to get a championship ring Matt Barnes… #derekfisher — Doc Holiday (@realGM23) January 31, 2017

