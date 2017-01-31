Black Girl Magic: Rachel True Says Her Role In “The Craft” Originally Intended For White Actress

My friend Jordan Ladd had come back from auditioning for it, and she was like, “Rachel, you’ve got to read for it. You’re perfect for it.” I went to my agents at the time and said, “Hey, I’d really like to get in on this film.” They were like, “No, you’re too old.” I had this other manager who was interested in representing me, so I called her up and said, “Listen, if you can get me in on this film, I’ll work with you.” She picked up the phone, made one phone call, and got me in on the project. When I saw the sides for the script, they said, “She’s bulimic and anorexic,” and I thought Yeah, that’s so not me. So I just went in and did the best that I could with the material. The audition went well, and I got a few more callbacks. As I worked more with the script, I literally said, “If anyone is going to be a little black witch in this town, it’s me.”

OWN Cancels “For Better Or Worse,” “Love Thy Neighbor” To Make Room For “House Of Payne” Spinoff

According to Deadline, the network announced a 38-episode order of a new comedy series called The Paynes, a spinoff of Perry’s TBS comedy House of Payne, which ended in 2012. The series, which as always is directed, written and produced by Perry, will reunite us with Curtis (LaVan Davis) and Ella Payne (Cassi Davis). The pair are trying to enjoy retirement in Florida, but find themselves caught up in a bad real estate deal. Production for the comedy has already begun and it will premiere in 2018 on OWN.

As for the network’s other hits, 44 additional episodes of the hit drama series The Haves and the Have Nots were ordered as well as 18 new episodes of If Loving You Is Wrong.

However, to make room for The Paynes and the added episodes of the aforementioned dramas, OWN also announced that they are ending both Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse. The two comedies will be moved to Saturday nights and will go into their final seasons. It will be the fourth season for Love Thy Neighbor, which will premiere on March 4 with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. The final season will have 22 episodes. For Better or Worse will premiere with its sixth season this summer on June 10 at 9 p.m. The final season will have 20 episodes.

Kanye West and Drake Are Skipping The “Irrelevant” Grammys

Phife Dawg famously (if you’re part of the culture for real) rapped, “I’ll never let a statue tell me how nice I am.” Nevertheless, many Hip-Hop heads consider a Grammy Award to be peak acknowledgment of their talents, but Kanye West and Drake are skipping this year’s ceremony.

According to TMZ, Yeezy and the 6 God, as well as Justin Bieber, aren’t going to be there despite dozens of nominations between them.

Drake has 8 nominations but we’re told he also doesn’t plan to be there … we’re told he’ll be on tour in Europe.

As for Kanye, who’s got 8 noms, he received 21 Grammys in the past, but he always lost when he went head-to-head against a white singer.

Our sources say it’s not like the Oscars … there’s no real anger, it’s just that a lot of younger singers think the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant.

On the one hand, plenty of artists gets sales boosts after hitting the Grammy stage. On the other, the Grammys have long been considered tone deaf as far as the music fans actually like.

But, it’s not like Drake or Kanye West have refused accepting their Grammy trophies, though.

