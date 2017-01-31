U.K. Parliament Goes Off Trying To Ban Donald Trump Visit Comparing Him To Hitler [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Talk about going in? UK Labour MP, Dennis Skinner and his ilk, went in on trying to ban Donald Trump into the country. Of course, it didn’t fly and he will be allowed for a “visit,” but the words displayed by the members were heartfelt and stern in their belief that Trump is a “bigot” and a “fascist.”
The full video is over 35 minutes long and we have it for you on the next page.