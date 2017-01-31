Coupled Up: Thugger Brings Blonde Bae Jerrika To Compound For Migos Afterparty

Young Thug Deep In Love With Newly Blonde Jerrika

We’re not sure what Thugger is happier about — his new teeth or his relationship with fiancée Jerrika. The rapper couldn’t stop smiling as he arrived at Compound with his girl and entourage to turn up with Migos following their Saturday night concert in Atlanta.

The kid is in love! Young Thug and Jerrika weren’t the only ones seen on the scene. Hit the flip for shots of YG, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Premadonna and Lil Yachty turning up with Migos.

