Coupled Up: Thugger Brings Blonde Bae Jerrika To Compound For Migos Afterparty

- By Bossip Staff
Young Thug Jerrika Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Young Thug Deep In Love With Newly Blonde Jerrika

We’re not sure what Thugger is happier about — his new teeth or his relationship with fiancée Jerrika. The rapper couldn’t stop smiling as he arrived at Compound with his girl and entourage to turn up with Migos following their Saturday night concert in Atlanta.

Young Thug Jerrika Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

The kid is in love! Young Thug and Jerrika weren’t the only ones seen on the scene. Hit the flip for shots of YG, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Premadonna and Lil Yachty turning up with Migos.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Quavo Lamborghini Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Quavo pulled up in the lambo

Lil Yachty Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

And Yachty was outcha flippin birdies

Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

The club set the scene with the Migos album cover art on the doors

Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

YG Jeezy 2 Chainz Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

YG Jeezy and Chainz

Premadonna Migos Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Premadonna partying with the Migos

YG Jeezy Compound Migos Afterparty Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Party brought to you by Alex Gidewon

