Exclusive: Cops Pop Jagged Edge’s Kyle Norman AGAIN For This

Troubled Singer Arrested For Violating His Criminal Probation

Jagged Edge singer Kyle Norman is back behind bars after allegedly violating the terms of his criminal probation for family violence and battery, BOSSIP has learned.

Norman’s probation officer accused him of blowing off court-ordered anger management and alcohol classes — and the judge has sentenced him to 13 days in jail.

Earlier this month, the judge issued an arrest warrant the “Let’s Get Married” singer for allegedly violating his probation According to court records,

Cops picked up Norman on that warrant on January 22nd and is currently locked up in DeKalb County Jail in Georgia.

Late last week, his probation officer filed docs in his criminal case alleging the singer has ignored the terms of his probation, in the case where he was charged with family violence and battery.

The probation officer explained Norman pled guilty and was convicted to the offense of Disorderly Conduct in April. His sentence included 12 months’ probation, a $24 fine, a $39 a month “supervision fee,” alcohol and drug treatment, 12 Anger Management classes and have no violent contact with the victim.

The P.O. says Norman violated numerous terms of his probation, including failing to report, failing to pay fines/fees, owing $394 in arrearages to the court, skipping alcohol and drug evaluation or attend the anger management classes.

There are currently two months and 29 days remaining on the sentence, and Norman’s probation officer demanded the singer’s probation revoked and he be re-sentenced in the case for his violations.

The judge came back and sided with the probation officer by revoking Norman’s probation. He sentenced the singer to 13 days in jail with credit for 5 days he already served – meaning he will be released next week.

However, the judge also ordered he will have to pay the $394 fine and provide proof of attending the 12 Anger Management classes ASAP. Once he is released he will be back on his probation with all terms and conditions the same.