Spotted: Joseline Hernandez Flaunts Her Post-Bonnie Baaawdy In Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
Seen on the scene….

Joseline Hernandez Spotted In Atlanta

Joseline Hernandez was recently seen on the party scene at Atlanta’s club Atrium. The LHHATL star and new mom to Bonnie Bella hosted a pajama party for LGBTQ men.

Dubbed the #AveryKPajamaParty2 the party included Joseline snapping selfies with fans…

and a performance of her new song, “Boom (I Got That).”

Hernandez will reprise her role in FOX Network’s hit Lee Daniels’ show “STAR” this February.

