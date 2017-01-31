Seen On The Scene: Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert And Zaytoven Hit The Stage With Migos

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Lil Uzi Vert Takeoff Migos Centerstage Puma Hot 107.9 Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Migos Perform At Centerstage

Turn Up Ayyyyye! Migos new album dropped last week and the guys held a concert at Atlanta’s Centerstage sponsored by Puma and Hot 107.9. As you can see Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to do “Bad and Boujee” with the guys

2 Chainz Migos Centerstage Puma Hot 107.9 Prince Williams ATLPics.net

2 Chainz, Zaytoven and Lil Yachty also hit the stage with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. Concert looked extra lit! Hit the flip for more photos from the stage and behind the scenes.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Lil Yachty Migos Centerstage Puma Hot 107.9 Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Lil Uzi Vert Migos Centerstage Puma Hot 107.9 Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Migos Centerstage Puma Hot 107.9 Prince Williams ATLPics.net

This may be our favorite photo

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Live Performance, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus