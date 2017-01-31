Seen On The Scene: Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert And Zaytoven Hit The Stage With Migos

Migos Perform At Centerstage

Turn Up Ayyyyye! Migos new album dropped last week and the guys held a concert at Atlanta’s Centerstage sponsored by Puma and Hot 107.9. As you can see Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to do “Bad and Boujee” with the guys

2 Chainz, Zaytoven and Lil Yachty also hit the stage with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. Concert looked extra lit! Hit the flip for more photos from the stage and behind the scenes.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net