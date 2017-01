Keke Palmer has had her share of Bossip articles lately. The young starlet went on Steve Harvey and the interview gave Steve the opportunity to try on his “You Crazy” face. Going from her pants pattern to disliking Kate Winslet, Keke seems to be mad at “Rose” from Titanic.

Looks like Keke had to turn on the “urban” to get the ladies to laugh in the crowd, huh?