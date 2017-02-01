RollSafe: Meet The New Hilariously Petty Meme Taking Over The Internet

Roll Safe Goes Viral

About a year ago, Kayode Ewumi decided to put together a “Hood Documentary” about a fictional character Roll Safe. The doc featured this unforgettable clip.

The origin of the now legendary meme. pic.twitter.com/jcDKO0rr0j — Wolé II (@Kingwole) January 31, 2017

Now a year later, an image from that documentary is going viral and people can’t get enough of it. The image allows people to get their pettiest thoughts out in the open and it’s hilariously glorious.

Life lessons on top of life lessons, kids. Get with the program and join the new movement. January gave us Salt Bae. February gave us Roll Safe.