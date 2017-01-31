Oprah Set To Join ’60 Minutes’ As A Special Contributor This Fall

Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’

Oprah’s FINALLY on her way back to Network TV. At least from time to time.

The daytime talk show empress has been busy running her OWN network for the last few years…but now, she’s finally giving us that “Oprah Interview” fix we’ve been missing.

60 Minutes producers announced on Tuesday that Oprah Winfrey will join the program as a special contributor starting this fall. Both the network and Oprah seem pretty excited to get these new segments rolling. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager said Tuesday morning. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.” Winfrey added, “I’ve been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter. I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Will you be watching?? Who are we kidding…OF COURSE you will. Everyone probably will.

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI